A/Ibom Polytechnic dismisses N100m embezzlement allegation against rector

The Chairman of the Governing Council of AkwaIbom State Polytechnic, Mr Ekoenyong Ntekim has dismissed a N100 million-embezzlement allegation against the Rector of the institution, Dr. Moses Udombong.

Dr. Udombong was accused of embezzling N100m earmarked for accreditation of courses in the institution, diversion of over N36 million meant for construction of hostels in the campus, diversion of four trucks of cement donated to the institution by the Commissioner for Investment, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, and refusal to sign certificates for graduands of the school from satellite campuses.

But in a press conference held yesterday in IkotOsurua, IkotEkpene Local Government Area, Mr Ekoenyong Ntekim dismissed the allegations, saying it was a calculated attempt to detract the management from developing infrastructure in the institution.

Ntekim stated that the allegations would not be condoned, adding that should there be a need for any investigation on the matter, it would be carried out on the basis of honesty and credibility.

Ntekim said when he became the Chairman of the Governing Council in June 2019, it was resolved that the Acting Rector should on behalf of management, prioritize the courses for accreditation based on needs and availability of equipment and personnel.

He said the decision was in accordance with requirements of the departments for accreditation approval, and funding by the State government for the National Board for Technical Education visit in September 2019.

He pleaded with Governor Udom Emmanuel to waive all the allegations against the acting rector and confirm him as the substantive rector of the institution.

“Government will certainly not fold it hands to watch disgruntled persons bring down an edifice that took several years of toil to nurture to this maturity.

“In the course of the implementation of that decision of Council, a committee was set up by Management to undertake the exercise – Department by Department, Course by Course- and this appeared to have been misconstrued by some persons who considered it, albeit grossly erroneously, as an audit probe and a witch-hunt.

“Following series of misleading representations to Council, the Council on 16th August, 2019 met with the staff at a general meeting to allay their fears. The allegations are motivated by ill will, blackmail, pecuniary inducements and extortions,” he said.

