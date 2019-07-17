A/Ibom PDP to APC: Negligence edged you out at tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in Akwa Ibom State has said negligence in prosecution was responsible for the failure of the APC at the election petitions tribunal in the state.

The APC had accused Hon. Justice Jennifer Mbalamen Ijohor, Chairman of Panel 2 of the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petitions of bias and sought that she recused herself from the tribunal on the grounds that her husband, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN), is a PDP stalwart and Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG).

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC claimed that Justice Ijohor’s position as chairman of the tribunal was a clear conflict of interest in her work, arguing that she would not be able to discharge her duties as objectively as expected; which led to the dismissal of some cases.

But the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said the cases were dismissed for lack of diligence in prosecution, adding that so far, the APC had lost eight cases at the tribunal sitting in Uyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App