A/Ibom PDP hails appeal court judgement for re-run

The PDP in Akwa Ibom State has lauded the Court of Appeal judgement that ordered a re-run of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District election in Essien Udim Local Government Area between Godswill Akpabio and Chris Ekpenyong.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference made available in Uyo through a statement, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ini Ememobong, said the party was ready for the election as it would afford it the opportunity to widen its margin of victory.

Mr. Ememobong said the party was awaiting the resignation of Sen. Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs as he prepared for the re-run.

While saying that the re-run would only take place in Essien Udim, he advised the public to disbelieve any contrary report.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ekpenyong has said he was ready to defeat Akpabio at the re-run, and noted that despite the appeal court ruling, his mandate as the representative of Akwa Ibom North West in the senate remained intact.

Also reacting, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the ruling was victory for the electoral process.

INEC in the state, Mr. Don Etukudo, said the court affirmed the widespread irregularities during the election and the results of nine out of the 10 local government areas that made up the senatorial district.

