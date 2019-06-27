A/Ibom govt. to distribute relief materials to flood victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State government has planned the distribution of relief materials to 611 flood victims in the state.

The distribution which will commence on Friday will be for those who suffered losses between 2018 and 2019, and will begin with victims from Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District.

According to a press release signed on Thursday in Uyo by Mr. Nkopuruk Ekaiko, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Deputy Governor, said beneficiaries were victims who were earlier assessed and issued with letters.

He said dates for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District will be announced subsequently.

“The distribution of the materials is as a means of mitigating the impact of disasters on indigenes of Akwa Ibom. The state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has approved the distribution of relief material to 611 flood victims in the state.“

“The Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo whose office oversees Disaster and Emergency Matters, has therefore explained that only flood victims from 2018 to 2019 who were earlier assessed and issued with letters are those invited for the current exercise.“

“The invited victims are therefore requested to report at the Akpan Isemin Hall, Governor’s Office, Uyo with their letters of invitation and any of the following: Driver’s Licence, Voters Card, National Identity Card or International Passport, for prompt identification,” the statement read.

