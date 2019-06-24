A/Ibom govt. debunks UK’s insinuations on insecurity in state

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State government has kicked against insinuations by the UK that the state is insecure for British Nationals and one of the flash-points of violence and insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, and addressed to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, H.E. Catriona Laing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Ekuwem stated that Akwa Ibom state remains one of the most peaceful, safe and secure place in the country.

He said this fact is incontrovertible and unvarnished and can be attested to by prominent and critical stakeholders in the nation’s security, architecture and top business echelons and traditional rulers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the US Ambassador, W. Stuart Symington had visited the State on two occasions within the last one and a half years, noting that no Ambassador would visit a State that is considered unsafe.

Dr. Ekuwem said that the recently concluded Presidential/National Assembly, Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, were adjudged by both Local and Foreign Observers to be peaceful, credible and free.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the elections in Akwa Ibom State, Ibrahim Kaoje, had in his report to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Operations said the elections in the State were conducted under a free, credible and most peaceful atmosphere.

He noted that even the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarham, and the Commander of the Joint Task Force in the Niger-Delta region, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, had recently commended the peaceful nature of the State.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App