A/Court verdict: Kano PDP reacts, says legal team studying ruling for proper action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and its candidate in the March 9th gubernatorial election in the state, Engineer Abba K. Yusuf have said their legal team would study the Appeal Court’s decision affirming the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the duly elected governor of the state.

The Court of Appeal, Kaduna division on Friday upheld the judgement of the state Election Petition Tribunal which had earlier recognised Ganduje as the duly elected governor.

Reacting to the ruling in a press statement signed and issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesman to Engr. Abba K. Yusuf, PDP said it “received with colossal hysteria” the decision of the Court dismissing its Appeal to the decision of the Tribunal.

The statement said “Our legal team is currently reviewing the judgment after which we will take a decisive action as appropriate to ensure retrieval of the stolen mandate of the good people of Kano.

“We will not relent on our efforts to secure justice and fairness to the electorates, who were out massively to cast their votes on Saturday, 9th March, 2019 and those that were harassed, intimidated, maimed, killed or disenfranchised during the March 23rd supplementary elections.

“We want to use this opportunity, to appreciate our teaming supporters who have been praying intensively for our success in this legal battle, while reminding them on the need to remain calm as we have no state other than Kano, the peace of our dear state is paramount”

“We have hope in the judiciary, though that does not mean we will not face hiccups in the judicial process, therefore the struggle is now at the most critical stage.

“We cannot waiver or slow down our momentum, we must forge ahead in high spirit until the expected victory is attained” the statement read in parts.

