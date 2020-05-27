A case for Kano State Task Force on COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 has come under a lot of scrutiny – while some are deserved, others are completely in conflict with easily verifiable facts.

Example, some claim that a daughter of the governor is a member; and who has become the de facto head of the task force.

The daughter has been painted as a newbie doctor who is not qualified to be a member, let alone take charge or lord it over her superiors.

This is not true as the daughter of the governor on the committee is Dr. Amina Umar Ganduje who is not a novice by any shade of the definition.

First, she is a consultant public health physician. She is also a lecturer at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) – who has supervised and graduated many medical students.

She is always the first to come to a meeting and leaves late in anything she is involved in – which shows true sense of dedication, sacrifice and commitment to service.

It is my opinion that the entire Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 has achieved more with less.

The head of the task force, Prof. Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, and his team are putting their lives on the line to save our people.

Usman Hassan drganakano@gmail.com

