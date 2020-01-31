Man dies in hotel after sex with yet-to-be identified lady

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified middle age man has died in a hotel room shortly after checking in with a lady suspected to be his girlfriend in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The victim, according to source, few minutes after checking in with the lady started shouting his chest and he raised alarm that attracted the manger of the hotel.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Anambra state police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said on the 30/1/2020 at about 7:45pm,the manager of Jubilee Hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that a middle aged man took a lady whose identity is yet unknown to the hotel and after about thirty minutes the manager heard someone shouting for help and holding his chest.

According to him,the victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

He also said that Police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha have visited the scene and photograph of the victim taken.

“No mark of violence on the deceased body. Corpse deposited at Boromeo hospital for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident” he said.

