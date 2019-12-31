‘9th National Assembly failing under Lawan, Gbajabiamila’

ADVERTISEMENT

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ladi Adebutu has lampooned the leadership of the ninth National Assembly over N37billion budgeted for the renovation of the assembly complex.

Adebutu, who represented Remo Federal constituency in the eighth assembly, said the National Assembly (NASS) leadership under Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila was brilliantly constituted, but expressed regrets that the legislature had become an “appendage” of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He spoke while responding to questions from journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State during an end of year party organized by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Adebutu, who was gubernatorial aspirant of PDP in 2019, also branded the current legislature as a department of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former legislator, who equally described Lawan and Gbajabiamila – led NASS as a rubber stamp, said such assembly “ultimately fails and it has started failing.”

Adebutu bemoaned the nation’s debt profile, describing it as painful and unbearable.

“As a former member of the National Assembly, I find it difficult to malign the institution. But I must say very sadly, that the National Assembly as brilliantly constituted is an appendage of the inept government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It [National Assembly] is a department of APC. A rubber stamp assembly ultimately fails and has started failing,” he said.

