9th NASS leadership: Akume asks APC lawmakers-elect to respect party’s position

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Senate Minority Leader and current Senator representing Benue North West, George Akume has asked all the Senators and House of Representatives members-elect on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the party’s position on choice of the 9th assembly leadership.

Akume in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said allowing the party’s supremacy to prevail would prevent the kind of rancour that characterised the 8th assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the recommendation of our great party, I am appealing to members to vote for Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as House Speaker and Rt. Hon Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“It is in this regard that I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor El-Rufai for their efforts in brokering peace and unity, particularly by prevailing on Senator Danjume Goje to step down in the larger interest of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To Senator Goje, I say great man, you are a hero for agreeing to step down. Furthermore, I recognize the roles played by the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, national party leader, Jagaban Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors and other party leaders for the exemplary roles they played in highlighting the need for party loyalty and supremacy for complete party cohesion,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App