9th N/Assembly has brought honour to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country as the 9th National Assembly commemorates its first anniversary.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, sent greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on the first anniversary, on behalf of Nigerians and the Federal Executive Council.

He extolled their sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country as well as saluted their vision, courage and patriotism.

He appreciated the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in “speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.”

He specifically presented his goodwill to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Buhari said he looked forward to more years of harmonious working relationship with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old could fully realize their dreams.

