BREAKING: 9th House of Reps: Gbajabiamila emerges Speaker

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi and Opeyemi Kehinde Published Date
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.
A former Majority Leader in the immediate-past 8th national assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emerged the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila beats his rival Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago with a total of 281 votes while the latter got 76 votes. There was one void vote. A total of 358 members voted.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Reps has a total of 360 members.

UPDATED:

Meanwhile, the House has  unanimously elected Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly.

He was elected unopposed at the Green Chamber.

