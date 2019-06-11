  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. 9th House of Reps: Ahmed Idris Wase emerges Deputy Speaker unopposed
ADVERTISEMENT

9th House of Reps: Ahmed Idris Wase emerges Deputy Speaker unopposed

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date
Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.
Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives has unanimously elected Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly.

Ahmed Idris Wase emerged unopposed after his nomination by two honourable members.

ADVERTISEMENT

9TH HOUSE OF REPS: GBAJABIAMILA EMERGES SPEAKER

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Details later…

 

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.