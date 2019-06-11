9th House of Reps: Ahmed Idris Wase emerges Deputy Speaker unopposed

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has unanimously elected Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly.

Ahmed Idris Wase emerged unopposed after his nomination by two honourable members.

9TH HOUSE OF REPS: GBAJABIAMILA EMERGES SPEAKER

Details later…

