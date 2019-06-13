9th House commencement: Reps write Senate, Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The ninth house of Representatives on Thursday, resolved to officially notify Senate and President Muhammadu Buhari of formal commencement of legislative activities, in line with established parliamentary tradition.

The lawmakers also informed them of the election of Femi Gbabiamila (APC, Lagos) and Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, of the ninth House.

The decision was contained in the Order Paper detailing the legislative business of the Lower Chamber for Thursday, 13 June, 2019.

It read: “That the Clerk of the House of Representatives should write to Senate and President Muhammadu Buhari, informing them that a quorum of the House of Representatives has assembled and that the presiding officers have been elected.

“That Olufemi Gbajabiamila from Lagos State and Idris Wase from Plateau State have been elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, of the 9th House of Representatives.”

