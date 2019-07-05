9th Assembly will end jinx on PIB — Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the 9th National Assembly will end the jinx and quicken the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the benefit of Nigeria.

Speaking when he received the Chief Executive Officer of the ExxonMobil Group, Mr. Pul McGrath in Abuja, Lawan said several attempts have been made by previous assemblies to pass the PIB to no avail, saying that would end this time around

“We came closer in the 8th Assembly, we disaggregated the Bill, we did better than previous Assemblies. Unfortunately, we ran out of time. We have vibrant team now, I promise Nigerians, we will start as soon as we inaugurate our committee and they will start the work on the PIB.

“This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this Bill beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate.

“We demand your collaboration, we will work together in the interest of the country and everyone,” Lawan said.

Lawan also called on multinational companies that operate in the Niger Delta region to as a matter of priority intensify efforts on their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Speaking earlier, Mr. McGrath said ExxonMobil was always available to work with the parliament on the reform in the oil and gas sector.

