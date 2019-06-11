9th Assembly Speakership race: Gbajabiamila locks horns with Bago

ADVERTISEMENT

Election for the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly has commenced with Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) in the race.

This was sequel to the call for nominations by the Clark of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori at the inauguration of members-elect on Tuesday on the floor of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) nominated Gbajabiamila for the office of Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Lynda Chuba (PDP-Anambra) as supporters row is loud ovation.

While accepting the nomination, Gbajabiamila promised to serve selflessly if elected speaker of the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Rep. Abubakar Unusa (APC-Gombe) nominated Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) for the office of the Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue).

Bago while accepting his nomination said that his aspiration is for generations to come.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 360 members- elect, 358 are present and legible to vote.

NAN also reports that election is ongoing and the Clerk will announce results immediately after voting is concluded. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App