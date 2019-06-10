  1. Home
9th Assembly: Rep Lar seeks legislative-executive synergy

By Ozibo Ozibo Published Date

Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly tomorrow, a member of the House of Representatives, Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau), has advocated more synergy in the working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government.

Lar, who made the call in Abuja during a press briefing on the activities of the 8th House, especially the House Committee on Science and Technology which she chaired, also suggested the inclusion of female lawmakers in sensitive leadership positions in the incoming 9th Assembly.

She said the huge success recorded in the 8th House was as a result of the leadership style of former Speaker Yakubu ‎Dogara, especially his legislative reforms and women inclusion.

‎The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, however, insisted that more improvements were needed to ensure mutual relationships between the lawmakers and the executive arm of government.

