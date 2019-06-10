9mobile offers cheaper call, SMS rates with Hajj roaming plan

ADVERTISEMENT

9mobile has again launched a new season of its Hajj Roaming Offer that affords pilgrims the opportunity to make and receive calls, send and receive SMS texts, and use data at much cheaper rates while in the Holy Land.

Starting from May 1 to August 31, 2019, customers of 9mobile on Umrah and Hajj can stay connected with their families, friends and loved ones as the offer allows them to make local calls to Saudi Arabia for as low as N45 per minute.

The offer, which is available on Mobily and Zain networks in Saudi Arabia, also offers calls back to Nigeria at N70 per minute while pilgrims get 200 minutes free incoming calls upon recharge of N5,000.

With the discounted roaming offer, all customers will also enjoy SMS charges of N35 per page as well as a Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) data rate of 5kobo per 10kb.

Vice President, Marketing, Adebisi Idowu, said 9mobile takes into consideration the large contingent of Nigerians going for Hajj and the need for them to stay connected with their families, friends and relations at such an important time. That is why 9mobile is offering them discounted roaming rates in Saudi Arabia.

Idowu disclosed that, in addition to the discounted voice calls and SMS, prepaid customers will also enjoy data bundles ranging from 100MB to 1GB at very affordable prices thereby staying connected online 24/7.

He said, “The offer is very competitive and there is no access fee applicable before one can enjoy the offer. With free incoming calls upon recharge of N5,000, we believe that we are the network of choice. 9mobile will continue to maintain its commitment to the welfare of its subscribers with the aim of keeping them in touch with their loved ones.”

