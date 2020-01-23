9mobile launches Artificial Intelligence solution

ADVERTISEMENT

9mobile has launched ‘Enin’, a personal digital customer assistant on its network.

‘Enin’, an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot solution, is the first-of-its-kind by any Nigerian telco which provides virtual assistance to customers and interacts with them as a human would.

According to Acting Director, Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, ‘Enin’ performs several roles such as airtime purchase, subscription to data plans, presents customers with offers, bonuses, sales, reminders, notifications, recommendations, subscriptions and customer service information.

It can also help to activate or deactivate services, as well as hand a customer over to a live agent, among other services.

“‘Enin’, is currently available on the 9mobile website, and plans are already underway to extend the service to our social media platforms. This service is a significant New Year incentive for our customers as it provides 24-hour quality service to them. With ‘Enin’, customers not only get their queries resolved promptly, but the icing on the cake is also that the service is not limited by time or physical location,’’ Omoike explained.

Commenting further on the chatbot solution, Omoike stated that superior customer experience is a cornerstone of 9mobile’s operations even as he affirmed the telco’s commitment to doing more for Nigerians in line with its established reputation as the caring network.

