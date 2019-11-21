98 lives, N6.7bn properties consumed by fire within 10 months in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 98 lives and properties worth over N6.7bn were said to have been lost to fire incidences across Kano state from January 1 to October 31, records obtained from the State Fire Service, revealed.

According to the report, 899 lives and properties worth N1.7bn were saved from 629 fire incidences resulting from electric and cooking gas explosions.

The fire outbreaks recorded within the period involved residential areas and business establishments around the city and its environs.

It could be recalled that in September, three members of a family were reportedly killed in Gayawa Tsohuwa of Ungogo local government area of the state in one of the deadly incidences that occurred within the period.

The spokesman for the state fire service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed that the victims included a 2-year-old girl.

Earlier in the year, part of structures at M.C Plastic Company was engulfed in a midnight fire outbreak that consumed over N13m worth of materials.

Spokesman of the service said: “Estimates of properties and building structure lost in the inferno amounts to over N13,846,320 while properties and building structure worth 180,000,000 were saved from the incident.

