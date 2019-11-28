9-year-old girl commits suicide in Makurdi

ADVERTISEMENT

A nine-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide at her guardian’s home located in Ankpa quarters extension in Makurdi metropolis of Benue state.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened early hours of Wednesday, just as the body was found in the bathroom.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, on Thursday confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported at about 11:30am to the command.

Anene said the deceased, “one Abah Maria, 9, hanged herself in the bathroom.”

The PPRO added that the body of the girl had been deposited at the St. Theresa Hospital morgue while the case has been brought under investigation.

Anene however said no arrest had been made yet regarding the incident.

Our correspondent visited the residence where the deceased was said to have committed the suicide but the children found at home explained that their mother who had gone out was in the best position to speak about the matter.

Meanwhile, some residents around the vicinity claimed that the girl was found on the bathroom floor with a wrapper tied to her neck, suggesting that she may have used the piece of cloth to hang herself.

