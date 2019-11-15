9-year-old cripple begs for wheelchair

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year-old Jibirilla Bello, a cripple, has appealed to good Samaritans to assist him with a new wheelchair to aid his movement.

Jibril, who lost his father when he was just two years old, became crippled following an illness suspected to be polio.

He told North East Trust that initially he was being carried around by his brother before a good Samaritan donated a wheelchair to him.

Jibirilla,who resides in Sunkani village in Ardo-Kola local government area, said the wheelchair aided his movement and was a relief to him and his brother.

However, he said after three years the wheelchair has suffered a lot of wear and tear and is becoming difficult to push around.

“We looked for another person here to help us with another wheelchair but nobody is willing to do so,” Jibirlla’s brother lamented.

“My brother is now growing and getting heavier to be carried on my back. We need the wheelchair because it is difficult to push this one around as you can see.”

Jibirilla also said he wanted to enroll into primary school but there was nobody to help him do that.

“I want to go school but there is nobody to help me. I need help to enable me enroll in school because there are children who are physically challenged in the schools,” Jibirilla said.

