9-year-old boy who has ‘calendar dates in his brain’

ADVERTISEMENT

A primary five pupil of Carol School in Lagos, Siju Olawepo is a calendar prodigy who knows the day for any date supplied to him, as far back as the 16th century.

The nine-year-old genius provides corresponding day to any date he is given almost faster than an internet search engine.

This innate ability was first noticed by one of his teachers who observed that he was always demanding for plain sheets to design calendars. Later he was seen designing calendars for the future without the aid of any existing one.

Siju, like a soothsayer, once given a date, can tell the corresponding day of the week. In addition to knowing the dates, he also doesn’t forget any date he knows. He can tell anybody the particular day of the week he/she was born.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Within seconds, he told the Daily Trust reporter her birthday while he also said Nigeria will be 100 years on Friday, October 1, 2060. He was also quick to say it would be a leap year.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

When asked how he came about knowing days with their corresponding dates, he response was, “I just know it. My instinct tells me dates with the corresponding days. It comes naturally to me, I cannot explain how.”

Daily Trust gathered from Siju’s computer teacher, Mr. David Ugiomoh, that what the boy enjoys doing most is designing calendars.

“He was always coming to my office to ask for plain sheets for designing calendars. I and others in the school initially thought he was copying from an existing calendar until the day he came to my office to design a calendar for year 2023. When I checked the dates on my phone, I saw that they were all correct,”

“Then I started asking him days for different dates and he was answering correctly. I also asked him for the day to my birthday, which he provided seamlessly. I was baffled and discovered he was a genius,” he explained.

Siju said his future ambition is to become an horticulturist and will plant varieties of flowers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App