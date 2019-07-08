9 things new NNPC GMD promised to do

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari on Monday assumed office as the 19th Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) after a ceremonial handover ceremony in Abuja.

Today, Mallam Kyari promised among other things to run the national oil firm in the most transparent manner to the benefit of Nigerians.

Mallam Kyari also promised to do the following, among others:

“We will never make deliberate mistakes.” “To my children, don’t accept gifts from anyone; it is not from me.” “To International Oil Companies (IOCs), we will work with you, it is going to be win-win.” “We are going to focus on the expectation of Nigerians – petrol, gas and other product supply.” “We are going to make this company a global company with the best global practices put in place.” “We cannot disclose every data.” “We will deliver on four refineries before Buhari leaves office by 2023.” “By the time Baba (President Buhari) leaves, this country must be a net exporter of petroleum products.” “Our plan is to grow crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day and increase reserves to 40 billion barrels by 2023.”

