9 persons kidnapped in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine people were Monday night kidnapped on the road to Pegni, a resettlement village on the outskirts of Kuje town.

The captors, numbering about 20, were said to have emerged from the bush around 8pm and opened fire on vehicles coming to the village. The kidnappers were said have demanded N10m ransom on each victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the captives were one Baba Sharon, his 12-year-old son, one Olajide Philips and an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ayeni Oluwatosin

Chairman, Pegi Community Development Association, Taiwo Aderibigbe, lamented that the community had only one police post with just six policemen.

FCT Police Command, in a statement by its spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said it was making concerted efforts to rescue the captives, calling on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App