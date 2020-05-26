9 Nigerians arrive from Lebanon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Sunday evacuated additional 69 stranded Nigerians from Lebanon with the support of the Lebanese Government.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in a tweet.

He said amongst the evacuees were 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 Nigerians who were stranded in the country.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon” he said.

The minister had stated last week that more Nigerians from India, China, France, South Africa, Sudan, Turkey amongst others, were expected to be evacuated back to Nigeria in the coming days.

The Federal Government has so far repatriated nearly 900 of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, among others.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App