9 killed, 6 others injured in Misau land dispute

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of nine people and six others wounded in a communal clash that broke out over land dispute in Zadawa village of Misau Local Government Area of the State.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, who confirmed the clashes to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, said that nine people were confirmed dead, while six were injured and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Wakili, however, said that the situation had been put under control because police and other security operatives had been drafted to maintain peace in the affected areas as well as avert reprisal attacks.

He said that an investigation had since commenced to arrest the perpetrators and to uncover other culprits for prosecution.

On his part, Chairman of Misau LGA, Yarọ Mohammed Gwaran, in a phone interview with journalists, said that the violent clash was between two groups of Fulani herders over land dispute and demarcation of grazing routes in the area.

He explained that the local government council had received several complaints about the dispute and decided to summon stakeholders meeting at the palace of the paramount traditional ruler.

“We all came together and discussed the matter before the Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, and agreed on the steps to be taken to tackle the lingering misunderstanding between the two parties,” he said.

A resident of Misau who lost a relative in skirmishes, Ibrahim Muhammed, said the clash erupted on Monday over ownership of land settlement where some Fulani herders were residing for grazing over the years.

