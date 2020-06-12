9 fruits that help with bloating

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloating when experienced makes one feel uneasy, but not to worry, we’ve got nine fruits within your reach that can help ease the discomfort.

Bloating is a swollen state caused by retention of fluid or gas.

Bloating usually happens when excess gas builds up in the stomach or intestines.

It commonly occurs due to a buildup of gas somewhere in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Bloating causes the belly to look larger than usual, and it may also feel tender or painful.

Bloating can be caused by a number of factors that lead to large amounts of air being trapped in the digestive tract.

Common triggers for bloating include: Digestive issues., diet and hormonal changes.

The following foods can help stop bloating:

Banana: This is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with energy-giving carbohydrate and heart-healthy potassium.

Potassium found in bananas regulates the body’s hydration and electrolyte levels.

Potassium is one of the most important electrolytes in the body

Water and lemon: A lot of people skip sipping on water when they are bloated, when in reality they should be doing the opposite.

If you’re having a bloating problem, that’s the time you want to push fluids, not restrict them, and water will help make this work.

Tumeric: this is a bright yellow-orange spice gotten from the turmeric root.

The spice has been used for its medicinal, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties for thousands of years.

Turmeric tea is one popular form of consuming turmeric.

This can be added to tea or while cooking as it is very effective in reducing abdominal bloating

Watermelon: All kinds of melons are beneficial to ones health, and watermelon is known as one of the juiciest fruits on the stand that help with bloating. 92% of the fruit contains water

Pineapples: Pineapples are tropical fruits that are rich in vitamins, enzymes and antioxidants.

They contain a digestive enzyme called bromelain, which helps the body break down protein that otherwise could cause stomach issues.

Avocado: Avocados are a good source of B vitamins, which helps fight off diseases and infections.

They also contain vitamins C and E, plus natural plant chemicals that may help prevent cancer.

Avocados are an excellent source of bloat-reducing potassium and antioxidants.

Cucumber: cucumbers are low in calories and contain a good amount of water and soluble fiber, making them ideal for promoting hydration, reducing bloating as well as aiding in weight loss

Orange: Oranges are known for their vitamin C content, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage. They are also an excellent source of potassium which aids in reducing bloating.

Papaya: Papayas are an excellent source of vitamin C, and one single medium fruit provides 224 percent of recommended daily intake. 120 calories, 30 grams of carbohydrate – including 5 grams of fiber and 18 grams of sugar, 2 grams of protein. Theses fruit contains an enzyme called papain that aids digestion.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App