9 feared dead after boat capsizes in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine people were feared dead after a boat on which they were travelling capsized at Birjingo in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Daily Trust gathered that majority of the victims were women and children, including a bride-to-be and her mother.

It was gathered that the boat had over 30 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

The passengers were said to be on their way to a rice farm across the river where they worked as labourers.

While confirming the incident, the councillor representing Birjingo ward, Isa Muhammad, said the accident occurred around 8 am on Wednesday.

The village head of Birjingo, Alhaji Shehu Dangaladima, said the boat capsized because it was overloaded.

The Sole Administrator of Goronyo Local Government Area, Zakari Muhammad Shinaka, said; “immediately we heard about the accident, we engaged over 50 local divers who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims alive.”

According to him, seven bodies have so far been recovered while the search for the remaining two bodies was still on.

Shinaka, who condoled with the bereaved families, however, directed Sarakunan Ruwa (kings of rivers) in the area to impound any overloaded boat crossing their rivers.

“Don’t allow any boat that is overloaded to cross your river and when there is a wind storm, the boat should not be allowed to move,” he directed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App