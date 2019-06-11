9 facts about Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege on Tuesday emerged the Deputy Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

He was declared the winner after polling 68 votes.

Here are nine facts you need to know about him:

• Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege is a Nigerian lawyer and politician.

• He is currently representing the Delta State central senatorial district.

Omo-Agege is from Orogun in Ughelli North local Government of Delta State.

• He was born on the 3 August 1963 (age 55 years).

• He was elected as senator representing Delta central senatorial district on March 28, 2015.

• He was the only senator elected on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) in the Senate.

• Omo-Agege is married and he has five children.

• He defected from Labour Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in March 2017.

• Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was accused of leading thugs to steal the mace in the senate assembly – a symbol of authority April 2018.

