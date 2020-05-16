9 bandits killed in gunfire in Rafi

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine bandits have been reportedly killed in a gun duel with the police and a local vigilante group in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

The incident it was reported it occurred in Karaya Mahanga and Bakachi villages in the early hours of Saturday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, explained that the armed bandits engaged the police and local vigilantes in a gun battle at Mekujeri village, less than four kilometer from Kagara headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

He however said the DPO of Kagara mobilised Operation Puff Adder, with some local vigilantes to engage the armed bandits who have been terrorising people of Rafi and its environs for a long time.

He said, “Nine bandits have been killed while about three of them who ran towards Mekujeri village were intercepted lynched and burnt beyond recognition by mob.

“One hundred and fifty cattle and 200 sheep were recovered from bandits during exchange of gunshots which lasted for hours.”

Chairman Rafi Local Government Area, Ismaila Modibo, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview and advised his people not to panic.

