  1. Home
  2. News
  3. $9.6bn judgement: Protesters give UK, Irish govts 21 days to reverse court ruling
ADVERTISEMENT

$9.6bn judgement: Protesters give UK, Irish govts 21 days to reverse court ruling

By Chris Agabi Published Date

Protesters under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) on Tuesday continued their protest against the $9.6bn judgement against Nigeria to the British High Commission and the Embassy of Ireland in Abuja giving both embassies 21 days ultimatum to reverse the ruling.

Our reporter recalls that an English court had awarded a $9.6 billion fine against Nigeria following a botched oil deal with an Irish firm, Process & Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID).

ADVERTISEMENT

At the resumed protests at the Embassies today, the President of the Coalition of Civil Societies Group, Mr. Etuk Bassey Williams, said “the British and Irish Governments have been given 21-day ultimatum to call P&ID to order.”

“We are giving the British and Irish Governments 21-day ultimatum to act and call the UK court, P&ID and Irish government to order”, he said.

“If after 21 days and nothing happens, we will come back to occupy the embassies. We will sleep here, cook here and eat here until the judgement is reversed,” he warned.

The group stated that it embarked on the protests to send a strong message to the International Community that “Nigeria is not a Banana Republic”, adding that their “request should not be taken for granted.”

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.