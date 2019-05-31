$9.5m fraud: EFCC accuses NFF’s lawyer of delay tactics

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel representing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused the counsel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of adopting delay tactics in the trial of NFF officials over $9.5 million FIFA grant scam.

EFCC counsel, Sir Steve Odiase told an FCT High Court in Maitama yesterday that he received a copy of a letter from the chambers of Festus Keyamo (SAN) seeking for adjournment of the matter.

He said Ukpe did not inform the court the last adjourned date that he would be having another case in Enugu as contained in the letter.

“This is tantamount to delaying this matter,” Odiase said.

At this point, the presiding judge, Justice Peter Affen observed that the matter was adjourned to yesterday for clarification on alleged duplicity of the charge.

Daily Trust reports that at the last sitting of the court, the EFCC had asked to join the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick and the General Secretary of the football federation, Dr Muhammed Sanusi to the list of those to face the charge.

Those currently standing trial before the court are Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

However, NFF lawyer, Ukpe told the court that the same matter like the one before the court was pending at a magistrate court against Pinnick and Sanusi.

The court had subsequently asked the NFF to produce before it the magistrate court charge against Pinnick and Sanusi at yesterday’s sitting.

Meanwhile, Justice Affen has adjourned the matter to June 27 at the instance of the prosecution counsel to enable the prosecution to respond to the further affidavit filed by the NFF.

