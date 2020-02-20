$9.5m FIFA grant fraud: Court dismisses application to join Pinnick, Sanusi

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has dismissed an application by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to join the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi in the alleged misappropriation of 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant.

Justice Peter Affen in his ruling on Thursday held that it would amount to abuse of court processes to join the duo after they were acquitted of similar charge at the Federal High Court, Abuja division.

He held that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of an Abuja branch of the Federal High Court had earlier acquitted Pinnick and Sanusi.

Affen added that there was a similar charge before her (Ojukwu )and in line with the provisions of section 355 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, they were acquitted.

He then, adjourned until April 30 for the trial of the other three; Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

EFCC earlier arraigned the three officials of NFF before the court in an alleged 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant misappropriation before applying on April 30 2019 to join both Pinnick and Sanusi in the matter as co-defendants.

The EFCC charged the defendants with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

It was further alleged that they conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offence, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

They all pleaded not guilty.

