8th Senate adjourns indefinitely as Saraki bows out

The 8th Senate, which was inaugurated on June 9, 2015 adjourned its legislative activities indefinitely after four years on Thursday.

The senate adjourned indefinitely after the question was put by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although the life of the 8th senate stands officially dissolved, midnight of June 8, to pave way for inauguration of the 9th senate on June 11, with the indefinite adjournment, it will no longer hold legislative activities.

Saraki in his farewell speech thanked his colleagues for demonstrating patriotism toward protecting the sanctity of the legislature.

He said although some of them had to pay dearly for daring to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it was worth it.

He said he was bowing out a fulfilled man, knowing that in spite of the hiccups experienced in the life of the senate, the achievements recorded could not be matched.

“Distinguished colleagues, as we come to the final plenary and the last few days of the eighth Senate, it is a victory in itself that we are seeing the journey to its momentous end.

“That I am here today, that you are here today, is a victory for democracy. It is a testament to what people can do when they come together for the greater good.

“This is also one of those occasions when the Supreme Creator reminds us, once again, that power does not reside in any one person.

“Let me thank each and every one of you for your contributions toward making this the historic Senate that it is.

“When I think of the many trials and tribulations we have faced as an institution, and my own personal travails particularly at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, I am humbled. (NAN)

