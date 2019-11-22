$8bn PPP projects approved in 8yrs – ICRC

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has approved Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects worth $8bn in eight years, the Director-General, Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Mr. Chidi Izuwah has said. Mr. Izuwah who gave the figures yesterday at the joint PPP network meeting in Abuja added that the period of the approval was between 2010 and 2018.

“Between 2010 and 2018, under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, the Nigerian Government has approved PPP projects worth almost $8bn,” he said.

Mr. Izuwah said as at June 25 2019, there were 69 post-contract PPP projects under implementation at the ICRC Projects Disclosure Portal.

The portal was established by the ICRC in collaboration with the World Bank.

He said, “as at 31st October, 2019, there are 139 pre-contract projects at Development and Procurement phases at the ICRC website.”

He said as at the end of October, the Commission has granted nine Outline Business Case and nine Full Business Case Compliance Certificates for 2019. This, he stated, brings the total compliance certificates granted since inception to 76 OBCs and 31 FBCs certificates.

The latest of these certificates, according to him, is the OBC Compliance Certificate for the 22 Teaching Hospitals upgrade and the FBC Compliance Certificate for the Automated Ticketing System for the Nigerian Railway Commission.

Speaking on the objectives of the conference, he said, it sought to identify as well as improve the bankability of selected PPP projects in Nigeria with a view to accessing project funding from African Export Import Bank.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Works Senator Adamu Aleiro, said the Senate would amend the ICRC Act to attract private sectors investment.

