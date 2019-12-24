‘89m Nigerians are living in extreme poverty’

ADVERTISEMENT

An International non-governmental organisation, Global Citizen, has called on the Nigerian government, private sector and all stakeholders to intensify efforts at reducing poverty across the country, saying 89 millions out of the nation’s 200 million citizens are living in extreme poverty currently.

Speaking during a launch to eradicate poverty in Nigeria, the co-founder of Global Citizen, Micheal Sheldrick, said Nigeria tops the list of African countries where rates of poverty are increasing, with six people falling into extreme poverty every minute.

The figure, he claimed, is the highest anywhere in the world adding that more than 40 percent of the population are extremely poor.

He urged the Federal Government to materialize its pledge to lift 100 million people out of extreme poverty over the next 10 years, an average of 10 million per annum.

Sheldrick further said that by 2030, the African continent will account for 90 percent of all individuals living in extreme poverty as two-thirds of those living in extreme poverty globally live in Africa.

Global Citizen and it’s partner Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm, said $350 billion is required annually for people and the planet to achieve the United Nations Global Goals by 2030 in the 59 poorest countries.

Speaking at the launch of Global Goal live in Nigeria by 2020, Global Citizen Nigeria Chairman, Tunde Folawiyo, said: “Achieving Nigeria’s pledge to lift 100 million people out of poverty in the next decade will only be possible if the public and private sector and civil society groups collaborate closely. A co-ordinated, multi-stakeholder approach is essential”.

In his contribution, Global Citizen Nigeria Vice Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “The government alone cannot deliver the resources we need to win the fight against extreme poverty.

“At the moment, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world. We must create multiple entry points to allow local and global influencers come together and make a difference. Innovative financing models, creative partnerships and new technology is what this movement to end poverty must deliver”.

As part of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his visit to New York City recently, announced Lagos, Nigeria as the host city for the year 2020 Global Citizen Festival.

Sanwo-Olu, who made announced this during an interactive session of global leaders, activists and entertainers, said the need to end extreme poverty by the year 2030, which is the aim of the Global Citizen movement must be embraced by every world leader.

Around 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected at the Tafawa Balewa Square on September 26, 2020 for the Global Festival with 26 world leading artists scheduled to perform in Nigeria for the poverty eradication campaign.

