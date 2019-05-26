  1. Home
  3. 87 graduates of skills centre get N75,000 starter packs (PHOTOS)

By Balarabe Alkassim, Bauchi Published Date
Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has empowered the 87 pioneer Female graduates of the Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) Home Economics Centre in Misau. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
The Governor gave a cash starter package of N75,000 to each of the graduating students during the commissioning of the centre over the weekend. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
He said that being an Orphan or Vulnerable Child (OVC) should not stop children from acquiring quality education adding that his administration will continue with its social empowerment drive in the areas of education, health, and social welfare. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim
Some of the girls, with their certificate of graduation and cheque. Photo by Balarabe Alkassim

