Breaking News
President Buhari: Kidnapping, Banditry will soon end
850 students pass Nigerian Law School exam

By John Chuks Azu Published Date
Nigerian Law School graduates
Nigerian Law School graduates

The Nigerian Law School, Bwari, has announced the result of the April 2019 Bar resit examination, which showed that 850 students recorded success.

In a statement, signed by the Director General of the school, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma over the weekend, showed that 1,680 students sat for the examination.

The statement said 724 students failed the examination, which is 42.10 percent of the total students.

The school Director General also stated that 34 students, representing 2.02 percent, made conditional pass.

The number of successful candidates, which is 50.60 percent, is a decline to the 2017 April resit examination which had 65.06 percent pass and 6.5 percent conditional pass.

