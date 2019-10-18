85 villages benefit from N8m cement provision in Sokoto LG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) has donated N8 miilion worth of cement to 85 villages in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto state.

Speaking at the presentation exercise, CCNN Managing Director, Engr Yusuf Haliru Binji said the donation of 150 metric tons of cement was a continuation of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly to host communities.

The MD who was represented by Sokoto Cement’s Cooperate Affairs Manager, Sada Suleiman noted the gesture as a tradition which CCNN had been carrying out for the past 30 years.

He also said: “We have been giving and will continue to give scholarship to students from states of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara as well”.

Engr Binji, however, revealed CCNN had been monitoring how the benefiting villages use the cement.

“I can say bluntly that these beneficiaries use them judiciously,” he disclosed.

He lauded the cordial relationship that exists between CCNN and host communities.

In a remark, the District Head of Sabon Garin Gidan Bahore, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar explained that benefitting communities use the cement to do such work as the refurbishing of mosques, and burial grounds.

Also speaking, Wamakko Local Government Chairman, Bello Haliru Guiwa said the cement company had been of great assistance to the host community, the state and the country at large.

Guiwa who represented by the council Secretary, Shittu Bello Goronyo expressed appreciation to the cement company for the gesture.

