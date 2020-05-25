82-yr-old ex-DG of Imo Broadcasting Service in police net over wife’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

An 82-year-old former Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Service (IBC), Theophilus Okere, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, Beatrice.

Okere was arrested by the men of the Imo State police command.

He was alleged to have stabbed his wife, Beatrice, to death on Sunday night and fled with the aid of a yet-to-be-identified indigene of the same community as the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that the man, a native of Imerienwe in Ngor- Okpala Local Government Area of the state, was nabbed after he initially fled.

The cause of the quarrel between the octogenarian and his wife has not been established, but Ikeokwu said policemen have visited the scene of the incident while investigations have commenced.

He said that the police are searching for the remains of the victim.

