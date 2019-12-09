800,000 Nigerian women live with VVF — UNFPA

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has disclosed that 800,000 women live with Vesico Vaginal Fistula VVF in Nigeria, while about 20,000 cases are recorded yearly in the country.

Ms Mariama Darboe, Programme Coordinator/Head Kaduna-based UNFPA Decentralized Office for Northern Nigeria, stated this, lamenting that “the statistics was worrisome and unacceptable.

She said in addition, there are about 12,000 to 20,000 new cases of the condition each year.‘’‎

In a statement issued on Sunday, the programme coordinator noted that obstetric fistula, being a condition that allows for continuous and involuntary discharge of urine and faeces, is preventable and can largely be avoided by delaying pregnancy, deploying skilled birth attendants during child delivery, and providing timely access to obstetric care for women who develop complications during child birth.

According to Ms Darboe, UNFPA, in collaboration with Kaduna State Ministry of Health and Fifth Chukker Polo and Country Club, has planned a one-day conference aimed at raising awareness about the tragic childbirth injuries that incapacitate thousands of mainly poor, illiterate young adolescents who live in rural areas with poor access to quality maternal health care.

She assured that the conference “will also serve as a platform to raise funds in order to strengthen health care facilities, to clear the backlog of cases and stop or at least reduce new ones from occurring.’’

