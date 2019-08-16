8,000 almajiris reintegrated in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

About 8,000 Almajiris have been fully reintegrated into the Keffi Emirate Council in Nasarawa state, a top traditional ruler in the state has said.

The Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa III said the 8,000 were taken out of the 13,000 almajiris in the state, and they had been enrolled into a school with a blend of Islamic and western teachings also known as Tsangaya.

The traditional ruler disclosed this yesterday when the Progressive Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

“The Emirate council has set up a committee to organise and ensure that the local government is rid of street begging and with a permanent solution to address the prevailing situation, he said.

According to the monarch, the decision by the Keffi Emirate Council to embark on the head count of the almajiri children and out of school children is to reduce the increasing number of the abuse of children.

Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa said, the children’s head count have been undertaken and registered in Keffi Local Government Council.

He explained that in order to stem the trend, traditional institutions in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state had been advised to key into the initiative.

Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa who advocated for adoption of out of school children by well meaning and spirited individuals said the move if embraced would not only reduce crimes in the country, but will also reduce street begging.

