Breaking News
See Premier League fixtures for today
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 800, 000 children suffer stunted growth – UNICEF
ADVERTISEMENT

800, 000 children suffer stunted growth – UNICEF

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano Published Date

A recent baseline survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that 800, 000 children between six and 59 months are stunted due to poor dietary in Kano state.

This was disclosed by the Kano Emirate Council Committee on Health and Human Development (KECCoHD) led by Dr Dayyabu Muhammad at a one-day town hall meeting for community leaders on dietary diversity comprehensive modeling project held at Bichi local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was organised by KECCoHD in collaboration with UNICEF.

Dr Dayyabu Muhammad said the outcome of the UNICEF baseline survey triggered the committee to begin an outreach in two local government areas to save 23,508 children aged 6-23 months.

He added that the committee is also aiming at ensuring that 25,075 mothers and caregivers of children aged 6-23 Bichi and Sumaila local government areas were counseled on improving dietary diversity.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.