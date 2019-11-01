80-year-old retiree, others lose property to fire in Osogbo

ADVERTISEMENT

An 80-year-old woman identified as Mrs Olotu could not be consoled yesterday as fire destroyed her house around Alekuwodo area in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Other residents in the house also lost their properties. They said the fire incident occurred due to upsurge of electricity. They commended the quick intervention of fire fighters which prevented the fire from spreading to other houses in the area.

A witness, Mrs Omolabake Samuel said “a few minutes after IBEDC restored electricity, we saw one small boy, Dada, who ran out of the building coughing and we saw smoke coming out of the roof as a result of the fire outbreak.

“Men of the Osun State Fire Service really tried for us. If not for their immediate intervention, things would have gone out of hand,” the witness said.

Speaking, the Public Relations Officer, Osun State Fire Service, Mrs Adijat Basiri, urged residents of the state to always switch off all electrical appliances before leaving their houses to prevent loss of lives and properties.

“The occupant of the apartment left home without switching off their electrical gadgets. When power was restored, there was electrical shock which resulted in the fire”, Basiri said.

The Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, who visited the scene of the fire, sympathized with the victims.

