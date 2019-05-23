  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 8 trapped in Onitsha building collapse
ADVERTISEMENT

8 trapped in Onitsha building collapse

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

About eight people were trapped in a four-storey uncompleted building that collapsed in Onitsha, the Anambra State, yesterday.

The incident occurred at about 2.00pm on the Ezenwa Street in Onitsha North Council Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Red Cross Society in the state, Peter Katchy, said:”One of the persons rescued by Red Cross is at the intensive care at Holy Rosary Hospital Waterside Onitsha, while another is at General Hospital Onitsha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.