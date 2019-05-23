8 trapped in Onitsha building collapse

ADVERTISEMENT

About eight people were trapped in a four-storey uncompleted building that collapsed in Onitsha, the Anambra State, yesterday.

The incident occurred at about 2.00pm on the Ezenwa Street in Onitsha North Council Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Red Cross Society in the state, Peter Katchy, said:”One of the persons rescued by Red Cross is at the intensive care at Holy Rosary Hospital Waterside Onitsha, while another is at General Hospital Onitsha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App