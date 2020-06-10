8 things you should know about new Director General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Lamido Yuguda as the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Below are some key points about the new SEC Director General:

1. In 1983, Yuguda obtained a B.Sc. in Accountancy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds an M.Sc. in Money, Banking and Finance in 1991 from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

2. Lamido also holds a certificate in Financial Asset Management and Engineering from the Swiss Finance Institute, Geneva, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

3. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a CFA charterholder.

4. Yuguda began his career in 1984 with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Senior Supervisor, Foreign Operations Department.

5. In 1997, Yuguda joined the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC as an economist in the Africa Department where he worked on the assessment of economic policies and management of balance of payment support programs in IMF member countries.

6. He returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2001 where he was assigned the with the responsibility of leading a staff team charged with restructuring and diversifying the apex bank’s growing foreign exchange reserve portfolio.

7. Yuguda reached the pinnacle of his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria where he served as the Director of the Reserve Management Department from 2010 to 2016, before he retired voluntarily.

8. The new Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has attended leadership training programmes at leading business schools including Harvard, INSEAD, IMD, Saad, Wharton, Haas, and London.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App