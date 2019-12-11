8 things you should know about Adamu, Buhari’s nominee to head AMCON

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Muiz Banire as chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and replaced him with Edward Adamu.

The president did not give any reason for removing Banire who was appointed just last year.

However, sources said Banire was removed because the new AMCON Act stipulates that its chairman has to be a Deputy Governor of the CBN which Dr. Banire is not.

Here are a few things you should know about the man who will take over as head of AMCON from Banire:

He is currently a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He was nominated to that position in February, 2018 by President Buhari and was confirmed by the Nigerian senate in March, 2018. Adamu is a qualified quantity surveyor, business consultant and leadership strategist with qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies. He studied at the Ahmadu Bello University, in Zaria, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Quantity Surveying. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria, and holds postgraduate professional qualifications from European Institute of Business Administration, and Booth School of Business and International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland. Adamu started his career with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in 1992 and rose to the position of CBN Deputy governor. Prior to his appointment as deputy governor in 2018, he served as Director of the Strategy Management Department at the central bank. He also served in many roles and in many departments at CBN, including Knowledge Management, Records Management, Strategic Alliance and Price Intelligence. He was born on 22 June, 1959 in Kaltungo, Gombe State. He is married with four children.

