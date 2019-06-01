8 things you need to know about tonight’s Champions League final

ADVERTISEMENT

Two English giants; Liverpool and Tottenham will do battle tonight in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid.

The match promises to be an explosive one and we have brought you all you need to know about the encounter below:

Who is in the final?

Liverpool booked their place with a famous comeback against Barcelona, winning 4-0 at Anfield to overcome a 3-0 away defeat. They will face a Tottenham side who also came back from the brink, recovering from a home first-leg defeat and a 2-0 second-leg deficit to win 3-2 at Ajax and progress on away goals.

When does it take place?

The match will be held on Saturday 1 June, kicking off at 21:00CET. This is the tenth successive season that the final has taken place at the weekend.

Where is it being played?

The final is taking place in Madrid.

The Estadio Metropolitano in the Spanish capital of Madrid will stage the fixture. The home of Atlético Madrid, the venue was officially opened in September 2017, replacing the club’s former home, the Estadio Vicente Calderón.

The UEFA Champions League final is the first major European decider to be played at the arena. The final was most recently held at the Santiago Bernabéu, home to Real Madrid, in 2010.

What about the Champions Festival?

The annual UEFA Champions Festival opened on Thursday and will run until Sunday 2 June in central Madrid.

The festival is free to attend and will be the place for entertainment in the days around the final – including the UEFA Ultimate Champions Tournament featuring a host of UEFA Champions League greats; plus freestylers, autograph signing sessions, bands, DJs and the chance to have your photo taken with the trophy.

Who’s the final referee?

Slovenia’s Damir Skomina will take charge of the final and he will be assisted by his countrymen Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony?

Imagine Dragons will perform live at the opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi. Known for smash hits such as Believer, Radioactive and Thunder, the Grammy Award-winning group will take to the stage minutes before kick-off. Following on from pop sensation Dua Lipa’s performance at the 2018 final, the 2019 opening ceremony will feature a level of production never seen before at a UEFA Champions League final.

Who are the ‘home’ team?

Tottenham are the nominal home team as a result of a draw made for administrative purposes following March’s draws for the final stages of the competition.

What can I expect on dailytrust.com.ng?

dailytrust.com.ng will be giing you all the pre-match build-up, team news and predictions you need. Expect live updates from us tonight.

We will also supply all the best coverage on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

