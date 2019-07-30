8 states complete airlift of pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight states have concluded airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land.

They are Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo and Ekiti states.

The Head of Public Affairs, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement on Tuesday, reassured intending pilgrims and the general public that the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims would be concluded before closure of Saudi Arabian airspace, saying no pilgrim will be left behind, God willing.

Usara said the remaining 40 pilgrims from Edo, 141 from Ogun, 145 from Yobe as well as 292 residual from Kano would go with Gombe in less than a flight, adding that Katsina is 83% completion.

She said they would have to be merged in one flight adding that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will hopefully hold its final flight on August 1.

“Though certain drawbacks were experienced some days back, the obstacles have been addressed and operations will continue unhindered until all intending pilgrims are moved to Saudi Arabia. The Commission hopes to conclude movement of pilgrims by 5th of August.

“In view of the above fact, NAHCON management further appeals to intending pilgrims to carry on with their daily engagements and not to report to camp until their respective pilgrims’ boards invite them to do so.

“Once again, the Commission reiterates its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and is ready to take all measures to see that it discharges its responsibility to them.

“While thanking all for the patience, NAHCON implores the pilgrims’ community for more understanding and cooperation,” Usara added.

